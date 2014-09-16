(Adds background on dividend history, directors)
SEATTLE, Sept 16 Microsoft Corp on
Tuesday announced the smallest percentage increase in its
quarterly dividend since 2009 and appointed new directors to
replace two board members who decided not to seek re-election.
The increase, 11 percent to 31 cents per share, is in line
with the software company's revenue growth last fiscal year but
half of last year's 22 percent hike.
Microsoft, like rival Apple Inc, has been under
pressure from activist shareholders to hand back more of its
vast trove of cash, which increased 11 percent to almost $86
billion over the past 12 months.
Financially conservative Microsoft has said it prefers to
keep dividend increases in line with operating profit, which
grew 4 percent last fiscal year.
However, Chief financial Officer Amy Hood held out the
possibility of more shareholder-friendly moves, saying that
Microsoft's board "continues to evaluate capital strategy
options," without saying what that might entail.
The company has lifted its payout to shareholders almost
every year since it introduced a regular quarterly dividend in
2004. It did not increase the dividend in recession-hit 2009,
when it laid off more than 5,000 employees.
The company's shares rose slightly in after-hours trading to
$46.85.
Microsoft's new annual dividend would equal about 2.6
percent of that share price, the same as Intel Corp's
2.6 percent but higher than Apple's 1.8 percent.
Microsoft also said on Tuesday that Teri List-Stoll, 51,
CFO of Kraft Foods Group Inc, and Charles Scharf, 49,
chief executive of Visa Inc, will join the board on Oct.
1.
Incumbent board members Dave Marquardt and Dina Dublon will
retire from the board at the end of their current terms in
December.
Marquardt, 65, has been involved with Microsoft since its
early days, joining the board in 1981. Dublon, 61, joined the
board in 2005.
Microsoft has made several changes to its board recently as
it undergoes a change in leadership under new CEO Satya Nadella.
Former CEO Steve Ballmer resigned in August to focus on his
newly purchased Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.
Co-founder Bill Gates stepped down as chairman in February
when Nadella was appointed CEO but remains on the board.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by David Gregorio and Steve
Orlofsky)