Nov 4 Microsoft Corp said it teamed up
with online file-sharing company Dropbox Inc to allow Office
software users to manage and share files through Dropbox's
website and mobile app.
Microsoft said the functionality would be included in the
next updates to the Office mobile apps, to be rolled out in the
next few weeks, and online accessibility would be available in
the first half of 2015.
Microsoft already has a file-sharing service called
OneDrive, but partnering with Dropbox will allow it to tap more
than 200 million users of the Silicon Valley startup's services.
