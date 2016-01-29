(In first paragraph, corrects to fiscal second-quarter earnings
from fourth quarter earnings)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 In reporting
better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings on Thursday,
Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella touted his company's
success in the cloud.
"Businesses everywhere are using the Microsoft Cloud as
their digital platform to drive their ambitious transformation
agendas," he said.
What he didn't mention was the role that one of the
company's much older products played in the success of this new
technology: Microsoft Exchange Server, which many of the
world's largest companies rely on for email services.
When companies begin moving data to the cloud, typically a
network of servers managed by an outside company, a common first
step is to move email, often with other office software tools
but sometimes on its own.
For companies already relying on Microsoft Exchange and
Outlook for sending and receiving email, information technology
managers say, turning to the same company to handle that data in
the cloud seems like a logical move.
That's what happened at the University of Wisconsin,
Madison.
The school was looking to streamline its technology by
moving to the cloud, starting with email, because it is "a pain
to operate," said Bob Plankers, a virtualization architect at
the university. "Aside from email servers, you need to worry
about spam and virus scanning," he added.
For the transition, Plankers said he chose Microsoft's
cloud-based Office 365 product because the university already
used Outlook.
"It's just a really natural thing," said Matt McIllwain, an
investor at Madrona Venture Group, about companies starting
their cloud transition with email and other widely used office
software from Microsoft. "It's easier and can be more cost
effective to run it on the cloud, and let Microsoft worry about
your Exchange servers."
Such thinking helps explain how Microsoft has become the
second largest provider of cloud infrastructure, services and
software, well ahead of Salesforce, Oracle and
Google, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis.
The company announced Thursday that it was on track to
generate $9.4 billion in annual cloud-based revenue, up from
$5.5 billion a year ago.
Microsoft remains far behind market leader Amazon,
but it has become the fastest-growing major cloud provider. Its
key Azure business has more than doubled year on year, well
above the 65 percent growth rate of market leader Amazon,
according to Goldman.
Microsoft has worked hard to exploit the advantage its mail
software provides. "Maybe one of the first steps is you want to
move your email. That's fine," says Takeshi Numoto, corporate
vice president for cloud and enterprise marketing. "That gets us
more opportunity to engage with customers."
Investor McIllwain called that strategy smart, because
customers who move their Outlook email to Microsoft's cloud
typically use a Microsoft directory service that controls access
to that email. It then becomes simple to use that same directory
to provide designated employees access to other data and
services that are later moved to Microsoft's cloud.
The strategy isn't foolproof, however. Over seven months
last year, Clif Bar, an Oakland, Calif.-based snack provider,
moved all its Outlook email, along with other applications like
document management and workflow, to Azure.
The company nevertheless moved its enterprise resource
management to the cloud services of another longtime partner:
Oracle.
As cloud services rapidly expand, Microsoft will have to
demonstrate that its products are equal to, or better than,
those of its competitors in both quality and price.
Currently, many companies favor Microsoft because it offers
more flexibility in terms of moving software around, say from a
company's own data center to the one it has outsourced to Azure,
said Frank Gillett, an analyst at Forrester Research. But
Amazon's AWS offers more types of tools, and has a longer track
record selling cloud services, he said.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Sue Horton and Miral
Fahmy)