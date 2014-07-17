BRUSSELS, July 17 European Employment
Commissioner Laszlo Andor said on Thursday he had asked to meet
Microsoft officials to get more information about the
firm's plans to cut up to 18,000 jobs and on what measures it
plans to ease the social consequences.
Andor said he deeply regretted the job losses and said
company restructuring should be done in a socially responsible
way.
"I have asked to meet with Microsoft representatives as soon
as possible in order to get more information on the planned
redundancies and the measures to alleviate the social
consequences, as well as to explore how to mobilise EU funding
in support of the workers concerned," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)