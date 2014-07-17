SEATTLE, July 17 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would cut up to 18,000 jobs, or about 14 percent of its workforce, as it halves the size of its recent Nokia acquisition and trims down other operations.

The company said it will take pre-tax charges of $1.1 billion to $1.6 billion for the costs of the layoffs over the next four quarters.

