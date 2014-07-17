BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises completes acquisition of Federal-Mogul
* Icahn Enterprises completes acquisition of Federal-Mogul
SEATTLE, July 17 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would cut up to 18,000 jobs, or about 14 percent of its workforce, as it halves the size of its recent Nokia acquisition and trims down other operations.
The company said it will take pre-tax charges of $1.1 billion to $1.6 billion for the costs of the layoffs over the next four quarters.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Announces pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015