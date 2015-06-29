(Adds details on Uber deal)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, June 29 Microsoft Corp said on
Monday it will hand over its display advertising business to AOL
Inc and sell some map-generating technology to ride-hailing app
company Uber, as it slims down its money-losing online
operations.
The moves mean Microsoft will focus on its growing search
advertising business based on its Bing search engine, and
displaying maps on its Windows devices rather than generating
the maps themselves.
Microsoft, which employs hundreds of people in its display
ad business around the world, said those employees would be
offered the chance to transfer to AOL and that it was not making
any layoffs.
The world's largest software company no longer breaks out
results for its online operations, chiefly its MSN web portal
and Bing, but they have lost more than $10 billion over the
past five years. Chief Executive Satya Nadella has said Bing
will turn a profit next fiscal year.
"Today's news is evidence of Microsoft's increased focus on
our strengths: in this case, search and search advertising and
building great content and consumer services," said Microsoft in
a statement.
Under a 10-year deal struck with AOL, now a unit of Verizon
Communications Inc, AOL will sell display ads on MSN,
Outlook.com, Xbox, Skype and in some apps in major countries. As
part of the deal, Bing will become the search engine behind web
searches on AOL starting next year.
Microsoft also struck a multi-year extension to its existing
deal with AppNexus, which provides the tech platform for buyers
to purchase online ads.
Microsoft and Uber did not disclose financial terms of their
deal, under which Uber will take over the part of Microsoft's
mapping unit that works on imagery acquisition and map data
processing. Uber will offer jobs to the 100 or so Microsoft
employees working in that area, according to a source familiar
with the deal.
Fast-growing Uber, which is shaking up established taxi
services worldwide, already uses a combination of map services
from Google Inc, Apple Inc and China's Baidu
and the source said it will continue to do so.
Although Microsoft will no longer collect mapping imagery
itself, Microsoft said it will continue to work with imagery
providers for underlying data on its own maps. Microsoft already
gets much of its map data from Finland's Nokia.
