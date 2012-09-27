BRIEF-Cemtrex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Cemtrex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sarPMc Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Sept 27 EU regulators are preparing to charge U.S. software company Microsoft for failing to comply with a 2009 ruling ordering it to offer users a choice of web browsers, the EU's antitrust chief said on Thursday.
"The next step is to open a formal proceeding into the company's breach of an agreement," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters. "It should not be a long investigation because the company itself explicitly recognised its breach of the agreement."
The European Commission opened an investigation into the case in July, the first time a company is alleged to have failed to meet its commitments under EU antitrust decisions. If found guilty, Microsoft could face fines up to 10 percent of its global turnover.
* Cemtrex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sarPMc Further company coverage:
* Edwards SAPIEN 3 valve receives FDA approval for aortic, mitral valve-in-valve procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: