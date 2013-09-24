SEATTLE, Sept 23 Microsoft Corp's board
has authorized special stock awards to hold onto top executives
as the world's largest software company searches for a new chief
executive officer, according to a regulatory filing made public
on Monday.
The company has not yet earmarked any payments, but said in
the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that
it "may from time to time make awards to executive officers,"
partly to ensure "continuity of key leaders during the
transition to a new chief executive officer."
In August, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer announced his plan to
retire within 12 months, setting off the company's search for a
new leader. The board committee in charge of appointing the next
CEO has said it will consider both internal and external
candidates.
Several Microsoft insiders are thought to be contenders for
the CEO spot. No executives were named in the
filing.
Microsoft said the awards would be in the form of stock and
would range from 25 percent to 150 percent of the recipient's
annual target compensation. Senior Microsoft executives are
already eligible for a cash bonus and stock awards each year.