HELSINKI Aug 21 Microsoft Corp on Friday confirmed it will close Nokia Oyj's former handset product development unit in Salo, Finland, and will cut a total of up to 2,300 jobs in the Nordic country.

The cuts, initially announced in July, are part of Microsoft's plan to cut 7,800 jobs globally, most from the phone hardware business that it bought from Nokia last year.

Two Finnish sites, in Espoo and Tampere, will remain open, Microsoft said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)