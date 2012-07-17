* Google unit declines to specify how smartphone changed
* Patent fight is one of dozens involving smartphones
WASHINGTON, July 17 Google unit Motorola
Mobility said on Tuesday it has taken steps to avert an
interruption of U.S. imports and sales of its smartphones after
the devices were found to infringe on a Microsoft
patent.
The importation to the United States of some Motorola
Mobility smartphones was supposed to stop Wednesday as the
result of an International Trade Commission ruling that the
phones infringed on technology that makes it possible for
consumers to use the devices to generate meeting requests and
schedule gatherings.
"While we can't share specific details, we have employed a
range of proactive measures to ensure there is no continuing
infringement under the ITC's interpretation of this single
Microsoft patent," Motorola Mobility spokeswoman Becki Leonard
said in an emailed statement.
One option for Motorola Mobility would be to remove the
meeting-scheduling technology from its smartphones and tablets.
Microsoft has previously said that Motorola Mobility should
license the technology.
The affected phones were: Atrix, Backflip, Bravo, Charm,
Cliq, Cliq 2, Cliq XT, Defy, Devour, Droid 2, Droid 2 Global,
Droid Pro, Droid X, Droid X2, Flipout, Flipside, Spice and the
Xoom tablet.
Google acquired Motorola Mobility in May.
The legal fight at the ITC is one of dozens globally between
various smartphone makers. Google's Android system has
become the top-selling smartphone operating system, ahead of
mobile systems by Apple, Microsoft, Research in Motion
and others.
In mid-May, some HTC smartphone models were stopped at the
U.S. border because it lost a patent dispute with Apple at the
ITC in December. Shares in HTC tumbled more than 6 percent when
shipments were held up.
In a complaint filed in October 2010, Microsoft accused
Motorola Mobility of infringing nine patents. The ITC ruled in
May that Motorola Mobility infringed on one.
Google's Android software has recently become the most
popular cellphone operating system with 56 percent of the market
in the first quarter of 2012, according to data from Gartner
Inc.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent litigation since it
has the power to forbid the importation of products that
infringe on patents.
The case at the ITC is No. 337-744.