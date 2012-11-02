By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 Two weeks before trial in a
high-stakes lawsuit pitting Google's Motorola Mobility unit
against Microsoft, Google made what has become a common request
for a tech company fighting for billions of dollars: a public
court proceeding conducted largely in secret.
Google, like its counterparts in the smartphone patent wars,
is eager to keep sensitive business information under wraps --
in this case, the royalty deals that Motorola cuts with other
companies on patented technology.
Such royalty rates, though, are the central issue in this
trial, which starts Nov. 13 in Seattle. U.S. District Judge
James Robart has granted requests to block many pre-trial legal
briefs from public view. Though he has warned he may get tougher
on the issue, the nature of the case raises the possibility even
his final decision might include redacted, or blacked-out,
sections.
Legal experts are increasingly troubled by the level of
secrecy that has become commonplace in intellectual property
cases where overburdened judges often pay scant attention to the
issue.
Widespread sealing of documents infringes on the basic
American legal principle that court should be public, says law
professor Dennis Crouch, and actually encourages companies to
use a costly, tax-payer funded resource to resolve their
disputes.
"There are plenty of cases that have settled because one
party didn't want their information public," said Crouch, an
intellectual property professor at University of Missouri School
of Law.
Tech companies counter that they should not be forced to
reveal private business information as the price for having
their day in court. The law does permit confidential information
to be kept from public view in some circumstances--though the
companies must compellingly show the disclosure would be
harmful. Google argues that revelations about licensing
negotiations would give competitors "additional leverage and
bargaining power and would lead to an unfair advantage."
Robart has not yet ruled on Google's request, which includes
not only keeping documents under seal but also clearing the
courtroom during crucial testimony. It is also unclear whether
he will redact any discussion of royalty rates in his final
opinion. The judge, who will decide this part of the case
without a jury, did not respond to requests for comment.
NOT PAYING ATTENTION
Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp have been
litigating in courts around the world against Google Inc
and partners like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, which use the Android operating system on their
mobile devices.
Apple contends that Android is basically a copy of its iOS
smartphone software, and Microsoft holds patents that it
contends cover a number of Android features. Google bought
Motorola for $12.5 billion, partly to use its large portfolio of
communications patents as a bargaining chip against its
competitors.
Robart will decide how big a royalty Motorola deserves from
Microsoft for a license on some Motorola wireless and video
patents.
Apple, for its part, is set to square off against Motorola
on Monday in Madison, Wisconsin, in a case that that involves
many of the same issues.
In Wisconsin, Apple and Motorola have filed the overwhelming
majority of court documents entirely under seal. U.S. District
Judge Barbara Crabb did not require them to seek advance
permission to file them secretly, nor did she mandate that the
companies make redacted copies available for the public.
Judges have broad discretion in granting requests to seal
documents. The legal standard for such requests can be high, but
in cases where both sides want the proceedings to be secret,
judges have little incentive to thoroughly review secrecy
requests.
In Apple's Northern California litigation against Samsung,
both parties also sought to keep many documents under seal.
After Reuters intervened to challenge the requests, on grounds
it wanted to report financial details, U.S. District Judge Lucy
Koh ordered both companies to disclose a range of information
that they considered secret -- including profit margins on
individual products -- but not licensing deals. Apple and
Samsung are appealing the disclosure order.
In response to questions from Reuters last week, Judge Crabb
in Wisconsin, who will also decide the case without a jury,
acknowledged that she had not been paying attention to how many
documents were being filed under seal. Federal judges in Madison
will now require that parties file redacted briefs, she said,
though as of Wednesday Apple and Motorola were still filing key
briefs entirely under seal.
"Just because there is a seed or kernel of confidential
information doesn't mean an entire 25-page brief should be
sealed," said Bernard Chao, an IP professor at University of
Denver Sturm College of Law.
Crabb promised that the upcoming trial would be open.
"Whatever opinion I make is not going to be redacted," she
told Reuters in an interview.
CHECKING THE COMPS
Microsoft sued Motorola two years ago, saying Motorola had
promised to license its so-called "standards essential" patents
at a fair rate, in exchange for the technology being adopted as
a norm industrywide. But by demanding roughly $4 billion a year
in revenue, Microsoft says Motorola broke its promise.
Robart will sort out what a reasonable royalty for those
standards patents should be, partly by reviewing deals Motorola
struck with other companies such as IBM and Research in
Motion -- much like an appraiser checking comparable
properties to figure out whether a home is priced right.
Yet in this case, the public may not be able to understand
exactly what figures Robart is comparing. In addition to
Google's motion to seal those licensing terms, IBM and RIM have
also asked Robart to keep the information secret.
"Competitors and potential counterparties to licensing and
settlement agreements would gain an unfair insight into IBM's
analyses," that company wrote.
Microsoft has supported Google's bids to seal documents in
the past, and vice versa, though Microsoft has not yet taken a
position on Google's latest request. Representatives for
Microsoft and Google declined to comment.
Chao doesn't think Robart will ultimately redact his own
ruling, even though it may include discussion of the specific
royalty rates. "I can't imagine that," he said.
Most judges cite lack of resources and overflowing dockets
as the reason why they don't scrutinze secrecy requests more
closely -- especially when both parties support them.
In Wisconsin, Crabb said that even though she will now
require litigants to ask permission to file secret documents, it
is highly unlikely that she will actually read those arguments
-- unless someone else flags a problem.
"We're paddling madly to stay afloat," Crabb said.