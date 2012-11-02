By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 Two weeks before a
high-stakes trial pitting Google's Motorola Mobility unit
against Microsoft, Google made what has become a common request
for a technology company fighting for billions of dollars: A
public court proceeding, conducted largely in secret.
Google and Microsoft, like rivals embroiled in smartphone
patent wars, are eager to keep sensitive business information
under wraps - in this case, the royalty deals they cut with
other companies on patented technology. Microsoft asked for
similar protections in a court filing late on Thursday.
Such royalty rates, though, are the central issue in this
trial, which begins Nov. 13 in Seattle.
U.S. District Judge James Robart has granted requests to
block many pre-trial legal briefs from public view. Though he
warned he may get tougher on the issue, the nature of the case
raises the possibility that even his final decision might
include redacted, or blacked-out, sections.
Legal experts are increasingly troubled by the level of
secrecy that has become commonplace in intellectual property
cases where overburdened judges often pay scant attention to the
issue.
Widespread sealing of documents infringes on the basic
American legal principle that court should be public, says law
professor, Dennis Crouch, and encourages companies to use a
costly, tax-payer funded resource to resolve their disputes.
"There are plenty of cases that have settled because one
party didn't want their information public," said Crouch, an
intellectual property professor at University of Missouri School
of Law.
Tech companies counter that they should not be forced to
reveal private business information as the price for having
their day in court.
The law does permit confidential information to be kept from
public view in some circumstances, though companies must show
the disclosure would be harmful.
Google argues that revelations about licensing negotiations
would give competitors "additional leverage and bargaining power
and would lead to an unfair advantage."
Robart has not yet ruled on Google and Microsoft's requests,
which, in the case of Google includes not only keeping documents
under seal, but also clearing the courtroom during crucial
testimony.
It is also unclear whether Robart will redact any discussion
of royalty rates in his final opinion. The judge, who will
decide this part of the case without a jury, did not respond to
requests for comment.
NOT PAYING ATTENTION
Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp have been
litigating in courts around the world against Google Inc
and partners like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, which use the Android operating system on their
mobile devices.
Apple contends that Android is basically a copy of its iOS
smartphone software, and Microsoft holds patents that it
contends cover a number of Android features.
Google bought Motorola for $12.5 billion, partly to use its
large portfolio of communications patents as a bargaining chip
against its competitors.
Robart will decide how big a royalty Motorola deserves from
Microsoft for a license on some Motorola wireless and video
patents.
Apple, for its part, is set to square off against Motorola
on Monday in Madison, Wisconsin, in a case that involves many of
the same issues.
In Wisconsin, Apple and Motorola have filed most court
documents entirely under seal. U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb
did not require them to seek advance permission to file them
secretly, nor did she mandate that the companies make redacted
copies available for the public.
Judges have broad discretion in granting requests to seal
documents. The legal standard for such requests can be high, but
in cases where both sides want the proceedings to be secret,
judges have little incentive to thoroughly review secrecy
requests.
In Apple's Northern California litigation against Samsung,
both parties also sought to keep many documents under seal.
After Reuters challenged those secrecy requests, on grounds it
wanted to report financial details, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh
ordered both companies to disclose a range of information they
considered secret - including profit margins on individual
products - but not licensing deals. Apple and Samsung are
appealing the disclosure order.
In response to questions from Reuters last week, Judge Crabb
in Wisconsin, who will also decide the case without a jury,
acknowledged she had not been paying attention to how many
documents were being filed under seal. Federal judges in Madison
will now require that parties file redacted briefs, she said,
though as of Wednesday, Apple and Motorola were still filing key
briefs entirely under seal.
"Just because there is a seed or kernel of confidential
information doesn't mean an entire 25-page brief should be
sealed," said Bernard Chao, an intellectual property professor
at University of Denver Sturm College of Law.
Crabb promised that the upcoming trial would be open.
"Whatever opinion I make is not going to be redacted," she
told Reuters in an interview.
CHECKING THE COMPS
Microsoft sued Motorola two years ago, saying Motorola had
promised to license its so-called "standards essential" patents
at a fair rate, in exchange for the technology being adopted as
a norm industrywide. But by demanding roughly $4 billion a year
in revenue, Microsoft says Motorola broke its promise.
Robart will sort out what a reasonable royalty for those
standards patents should be, partly by reviewing deals Motorola
struck with other companies such as IBM and Research in
Motion - much like an appraiser checking comparable
properties to figure out whether a home is priced right.
In this case, though, the public may not be able to
understand exactly what figures Robart is comparing.
Representatives for Microsoft and Google declined to comment.
In its brief, Microsoft said licensing terms could be sealed
without the need to clear the courtroom.
"Permitting redaction of this information will minimize the
harm to Microsoft and third parties while also giving due
consideration to the public policies favoring disclosure," the
company argued.
IBM and RIM have also asked Robart to keep licensing
information secret.
Chao doesn't think Robart will ultimately redact his own
ruling, even though it may include discussion of the specific
royalty rates. "I can't imagine that," he said.
Most judges cite lack of resources and overflowing dockets
as the reason why they don't scrutinize secrecy requests more
closely, especially when both parties support them.
In Wisconsin, Crabb said that even though she will now
require litigants to ask permission to file secret documents, it
is highly unlikely that she will actually read those arguments -
unless someone else flags a problem.
"We're paddling madly to stay afloat," Crabb said.
The Wisconsin case in U.S. District Court, Western District
of Wisconsin is Apple Inc. vs. Motorola Mobility Inc.,
11-cv-178. The Seattle case in U.S. District Court, Western
District of Washington is Microsoft Corp. vs. Motorola Inc.,
10-cv-1823.