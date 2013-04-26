SEATTLE, April 26 Microsoft Corp came
out on top in the first of two patent trials versus Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility unit on Thursday, as a federal judge
in Seattle ruled largely in its favor.
U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle said Microsoft
owed only a fraction of the royalties Motorola had claimed for
use of its technology in Microsoft's Xbox console.
Motorola had sought as much as $4 billion a year for use of
its wireless and video patents, while Microsoft argued its rival
deserved about $1 million a year. Robart decided the appropriate
payment was about $1.8 million.
Microsoft welcomed the outcome.
"This decision is good for consumers because it ensures
patented technology committed to standards remains affordable
for everyone," said David Howard, Microsoft's Deputy General
Counsel, in a statement.
A Motorola representative could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The ruling is a blow for Google, which bought Motorola for
$12.5 billion, partly for its intellectual property stockpile.
Robart's low valuation make Motorola's patents a weaker
bargaining chip for Google to negotiate licensing deals with
others.
The second patent trial between the two, set for this summer
in Seattle, will decide if Motorola breached its duty to license
its so-called standard, essential patents to Microsoft on fair
terms.
The Microsoft-Motorola spat is just one strand of a
wide-ranging battle over who owns the technology behind
smartphones and other new electronic devices.
Apple Inc and Microsoft have been litigating in
courts around the world against Google and partners such as
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which use the Android
operating system on their hardware.
Apple contends that Android is basically a copy of its iOS
smartphone software and Microsoft holds patents it contends
cover a number of Android features.
The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of
Washington is Microsoft Corp. vs. Motorola Inc., 10-cv-1823.