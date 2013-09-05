SEATTLE, Sept 4 Microsoft Corp said on
Wednesday a jury decided in its favor in the second of two
trials in federal court in Seattle concerning Motorola's
licensing of so-called standard, essential patents used in
Microsoft products.
Microsoft claimed that phone maker Motorola, owned by Google
Inc, broke agreements to license the patents at a fair
and reasonable rate, a position it said the jury agreed with.
It follows a victory for Microsoft in another, related
Seattle trial last year in which the judge found that the
appropriate rate for Motorola to license the patents in dispute
was only a fraction of what Motorola had asked for.
"This is a landmark win for all who want products that are
affordable and work well together," Microsoft said in a
statement.
A Google representative did not respond immediately to a
request for comment.