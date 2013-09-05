SEATTLE, Sept 4 Microsoft Corp said on
Wednesday a jury decided in its favor in the second of two
trials in federal court in Seattle concerning Motorola
Mobility's licensing of so-called standard, essential patents
used in Microsoft products.
The jury agreed with Microsoft's claim that phone maker
Motorola, owned by Google Inc, broke agreements with
standard-setting bodies to license certain patents at a fair and
reasonable rate, according to Microsoft.
The jury awarded Microsoft about $14 million in damages,
Microsoft said, about half what the company had asked for. That
consisted of $11 million for the costs of relocating a warehouse
in Germany due to an injunction on certain Microsoft products
brought by Motorola in that country, and about $3 million in
legal fees for fighting that injunction.
"This is a landmark win for all who want products that are
affordable and work well together," Microsoft said in a
statement.
A Motorola spokesman indicated the company would appeal.
"We're disappointed in this outcome, but look forward to an
appeal of the new legal issues raised in this case," said
William Moss at Motorola. "In the meantime, we'll focus on
building great products that people love."
The victory for Microsoft follows a decision in its favor in
another, related Seattle trial last year in which the judge
found that the appropriate rate for Motorola to license certain
wireless and video technology used in the Xbox game console was
only a fraction of what Motorola had asked for.
In that trial, U.S. District Judge James Robart said the
appropriate rate was about $1.8 million, slightly above
Microsoft's estimate, but well below Motorola's demand for as
much as $4 billion a year.
In the latest trial, Microsoft argued that Motorola's
initial demand was exorbitant and a clear breach of its
agreement to charge reasonable and non-discriminatory terms -
commonly referred to as 'RAND' - for technology that is an
industry standard.
The long-running argument between Microsoft and Motorola -
and by extension Google - is just one facet of a
wide-ranging global patent war surrounding smartphone and
internet technology that has drawn in Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Nokia and
others.
At heart, the companies are arguing over who owns the
technology and design features behind smartphones, which are now
essentially small computers.
More particularly, Microsoft has been locked in a battle
with Google to ensure that handset makers using Google's free
Android phone operating system pay Microsoft a license fee. Most
large handset makers, such as Samsung, LG and HTC
, have agreed to pay Microsoft a royalty on Android
handsets that Microsoft believes may infringe on its patents.
Motorola, which was bought by Google last year for $12.5
billion, partly because of its trove of patents, is the last big
holdout.
The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of
Washington is Microsoft Corp. vs. Motorola Inc., 10-cv-1823.