WRAPUP 3-Trump hails deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
SEATTLE Feb 22 Microsoft Corp said on Friday a small number of its computers, including some in its Mac software business unit, were infected with malware.
The world's largest software company said the security intrusion was "similar" to recent ones reported by Apple Inc and Facebook Inc.
It said there was no evidence of customer data being affected and it is continuing its investigation.
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner