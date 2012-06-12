* Faded giant still popular with top tech grads
* Talk of return of scrappy, underdog spirit
* Interns get free rock shows, $6,000 a month
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, June 12 The young interns, some of the
nation's best and brightest in technology, business and design,
had plenty of enthusiastic words to describe their summer
employer.
Fun. Cool. Special. A giant start-up. Revolutionizing the
world. Facebook, perhaps? Or Twitter? Or Google?
Try Microsoft Corp : the company once derided as the
"death star" of the technology business and lately thought of
not so much as dangerous, but merely irrelevant, bureaucratic
and dull.
"Microsoft feels cool again," said 22-year-old Gbenga
Badipe, an electrical engineering student at Rice University,
one of 1,500 interns spending 12 weeks at the company's leafy
campus this summer. "Microsoft products touch almost every area
of technology, and everything they do is starting to work
together."
Microsoft's keen new interns already think their
competitors' days are numbered, branding Google and Facebook as
"creepy" because of their aggressive stance on privacy and heavy
reliance on advertising.
"What kind of business model is that, shoving ads in
peoples' faces?" said one Microsoft intern, who asked not to be
named.
A recent poll by careers site Glassdoor put Google as the
most desirable place to intern, followed closely by Microsoft.
They are also the best paid, averaging over $6,000 a month.
Microsoft is "revolutionizing the world," said Juan Llanes,
25, a computer science and finance major at Georgia Tech, who is
also interning in Redmond, Washington this summer. Llanes grew
up revering Microsoft during his childhood in Cuba, where
computers were effectively banned.
Microsoft executives say the youthful enthusiasm evokes the
company's heyday in the 1990s, when Bill Gates took his
revolutionary startup from being International Business Machine
Corp's junior partner to the United States' most valuable
company.
"I went to work at Microsoft because I believed," said John
Ludwig, a senior executive behind the creation of Internet
Explorer and Windows 95. "It wasn't about money. I believed in
the idea of getting computers in the hands of everybody."
"Young students want inspiration, they want to follow
something," said Ludwig, who left Microsoft in 1999 to found
Seattle venture capital firm Ignition Partners. "That underdog
thing is a powerful motivator - for a lot of great talent,
that's an appealing place to be, that feeling of us against the
world."
BACK TO THE FUTURE
Of course, back then the sense of mission was boosted by the
fact that Microsoft stock increased 90-fold in the 1990s,
creating a host of stock option millionaires. Those days are
long over, and Microsoft shares are still well below their 1999
peak.
The idea that the company can embody a start-up spirit at
this stage of its development might also be a stretch. A recent
book published anonymously by two former Microsoft employees,
called 'Stack Rank This!', portrays a company beset by abusive
managers and dysfunctional teams where the appraisal process -
the notorious stack rank system - actually works against the
company's progress.
Indeed, the impression of the company as a Byzantine
bureaucracy still turns off some tech-minded students, who are
more attracted to younger, faster-moving firms like Facebook.
"There's a definite sense of excitement going on here.
There's always revolutions in the making in terms of product
development," said Johan Ugander, 27, a PhD student in Applied
Math at Cornell University, who is interning for the third
consecutive summer at Facebook.
"A lot of the interns I know, a year ago they were working
on Timeline," said Ugander. "It's really fun for them to be able
to come back to school and as the Facebook product rolls out, to
say 'I worked on that all summer.'"
But Ludwig insists that Microsoft's old "scrappy" spirit is
starting to resurface. The company may be getting crushed in
areas like smartphones and Internet search, but Windows still
runs 90 percent of the world's computers, and Microsoft's
research and product development efforts are broad and deep.
"To me, Microsoft is a giant start-up battling to innovate
while maintaining compatibility," said Llanes from Georgia Tech.
"We are underdogs in some areas, and we are strong in other
areas with lots of people trying to knock us off. The stakes are
incredibly high at Microsoft, and that's the kind of place I
want to work."
ROYAL TREATMENT
Microsoft rolls out the red carpet for interns. Last year
more than 1,000 of them were treated to a surprise show by the
Dave Matthews Band at a Seattle zoo. State troopers paid by
Microsoft have in the past cleared the usually clogged State
Route 520 floating bridge to downtown Seattle to make way for
buses full of interns. They no longer get a barbecue at Bill
Gates' lakeside house like they used to, but there is a palpable
sense of excitement.
"Everyone says you have the most fun at Microsoft," said one
intern, who asked older students at her college about where to
apply. "And Microsoft was definitely the best at selling it."
Of last year's computer science graduates from Carnegie
Mellon University, both bachelors and masters, Microsoft and
Google were top of the list of employers with 18 each, while
seven went to Facebook.
"Microsoft is still up there," said Connie Chan, associate
director of Stanford Computer Forum, which links up the
university's tech students with employers. "It's still one of
the companies that are doing really well on campus. Whenever
Microsoft comes on campus they always have a large crowd
interested in what they are doing."
Some are skeptical that the company is still getting the
best talent out of the top schools, however.
"Microsoft's standing is still strong enough such that they
can choose to get the (recruiting) numbers they want - if they
dig far enough down their list," said one former program manager
at the company.
Beyond the ranks of interns, Microsoft still struggles to
compete for talent, especially as Facebook and Google recruit
aggressively for their Seattle offices.
Microsoft has had recent victories, snagging cutting-edge
social scientist Duncan Watts from Yahoo, and welcoming back
James Whittaker, a well-known software engineer who left
Microsoft for Google three years ago but was turned off by
Google's increasing focus on ad revenue.
"There's been a fundamental cultural shift - this really is
in many ways a different company," said Whittaker of Microsoft.
"At the high levels of the company they are far more willing to
consider grassroots innovative ideas bubbling up than they used
to be."
There have also been defeats, such as the departure of
veteran Windows Phone manager Charlie Kindel, who left last year
to found a start up. His successor also recently left for
Amazon.
But the maturing process that Microsoft has been through
will ultimately catch up with younger rivals too.
"As Google and Facebook get larger, they will inevitably bog
down in politics and bureaucracy," said Ben Slivka, a software
engineer who led the creation of Microsoft's Internet Explorer
browser in the 1990s. "You'll be asking some Google or Facebook
veteran the same questions you're asking me now."