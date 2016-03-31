SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 Microsoft's Azure cloud
business is adding business customer and developer subscribers
at a rapid pace, a senior company executive told a developer
conference on Thursday.
The company is adding 120,000 new subscriptions to Azure
each month, cloud head Scott Guthrie said.
It also has more than four million developers registered
with its Visual Studio Team Services, a metric for gauging the
future growth of applications built using the Microsoft
ecosystem.
Still, Microsoft's Azure trails Amazon's AWS for dominance
in the cloud, although it has been closing the gap in recent
quarters.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride)