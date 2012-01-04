* Says Comet produced and sold 94,000 fake recovery CDs
* Comet says to defend its position
* Parent Kesa's shares down 6 pct
By Himank Sharma
Jan 4 Microsoft Corp said it is
suing Britain's second-largest electricals retailer Comet for
allegedly creating and selling "counterfeit" recovery CDs of its
flagship Windows operating system.
In a statement on its website, Microsoft said the retailer
created more than 94,000 sets of Windows Vista and XP recovery
CDs and sold them to customers buying Windows-loaded PCs and
laptops.
A recovery disk is used to reinstall the operating system in
a PC in case of system failure.
"It is disappointing that a well-known retailer
created so many unwitting victims of counterfeiting," David
Finn, associate general counsel at Microsoft for worldwide
anti-piracy & anti-counterfeiting, told Reuters in an email.
"In 2008 and 2009, Comet approached tens of thousands of
customers who had bought PCs with the necessary recovery
software already on the hard drive, and offered to sell them
unnecessary recovery discs for £14.99," Finn said.
Comet is owned by Kesa Electricals, Europe's No. 3
electricals retailer, but is in the process of being sold to
private equity group OpCapita.
A Kesa spokesman told Reuters that Comet provided the disks
as a service to its customers between March 2008 and December
2009, but stopped the practice when Microsoft objected.
He said Comet sold the disks as many buyers of PCs and
laptops did not create their own recovery CDs and faced problems
when their computers failed.
"There was a number of disks made, on which there was a cost
and Comet charged this to the customer."
Comet believes the supply of the recovery CDs was in the
best interests of its customers and "has a good sense of its
claim and will defend its position vigorously," he said.
Microsoft's Finn said customers can secure the recovery
disks directly from computer manufacturers for free or a minimal
amount.
The case was filed in the high court in London.
Kesa shares closed down 7 percent at 67.43 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Microsoft shares were up
about 2 percent at $27.22 on the Nasdaq.