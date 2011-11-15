* Some angry at only 15 minutes of questions
* Once-a-year chance to quiz Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer
* Frustration at slow progress on tablets, phones
By Bill Rigby
BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov 15 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)
shareholders filed out of the software giant's annual meeting
grumbling that they did not get to ask more questions in their
once-a-year opportunity to quiz Chairman Bill Gates and CEO
Steve Ballmer.
The gathering broke up with only a smattering of applause
from 450 or so in attendance, while a handful of shareholders
angrily shouted for more time to ask questions, after a
strictly enforced 15 minutes.
"Why can't they answer questions for another hour?" said
Bill Parker, a shareholder from Cashmere, Washington, a
two-hour drive over the Cascade mountains.
"We drove through the snow to get here. He (Ballmer) is
talking about tablets and phones as if it were a new thing.
Apple's had these things for years. My granddaughters don't
even know what Microsoft does. They should treat the owners
better than they do."
Despite posting record profit of $23.1 billion last fiscal
year, many shareholders are concerned about Microsoft's static
share price, which has been stuck in the $20 to $30 range for
more than a decade, and worry the company is losing ground to
tech rivals Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O).
At the meeting, Ballmer rejected a shareholder suggestion
to break up the company, and laid out his often-stated plan to
put Windows at the forefront of the company's push into new
forms of computing such as tablets. He also highlighted the
Xbox video game console as a game-changing consumer device.
In his only utterance, Gates defended the build-up of cash
on Microsoft's balance sheet, now totaling more than $57
billion.
"You want to retain enough (cash) so the company has the
strength to be able to take big risks even in the face of some
economic uncertainty," said Gates. "I've always been a big
believer in having a very strong balance sheet for the
company."
He added that Microsoft's opportunity to be the best
software company is "stronger today than it has ever been," and
pointed to "upside" in the phone and tablet business.
ONCE A YEAR
Microsoft's annual meeting is the only time shareholders
get to express their concerns directly to Gates, who retired as
a day-to-day employee in 2008, and Ballmer.
"I don't know why guys who know their business as well as
these guys do seem so hesitant to have a robust interaction
with the owners of the company," said Larry Dohrs, from
Seattle-based Newground Social Investment, a money manager that
targets socially responsible and environmentally friendly
investments for clients.
"Give that extra half hour and show us the self-confidence
that other management teams show at their annual meeting," said
Dohrs.
Microsoft is not alone among big companies in holding brief
shareholder meetings, but competitors like Google and Apple
typically allow shareholders half an hour or more to question
executives.
Dohrs compared the meeting unfavorably to that of retailer
Costco (COST.O), from nearby Issaquah, Washington, which also
holds its annual meeting at Bellevue's Meydenbauer Convention
Center. Costco CEO James Sinegal likes to answer shareholder
questions for many hours.
"In this same room, with a larger crowd, Jim Sinegal stands
up there and will answer questions until every last question is
responded to," said Dohrs. "From an investor point of view,
what could give you a higher level of confidence in the
management team than that ability to stand up and answer
everything? This was close to the opposite."
Thushara Athukorala, a shareholder from Monterey,
California, also bemoaned the lack of time allotted to
questions.
"We should have at least two hours. Most shareholders
probably have good things to say. We just want to feel good
about it," said Athukorala.
"Fourteen minutes and 32 seconds and rush out?" he asked
rhetorically, gesturing at the digital clock Microsoft erected
by the corner of the stage.
He compared the meeting to Warren Buffett and Charlie
Munger's legendary all-day Q&A sessions at annual meetings for
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), whose board Bill Gates sits
on.
"Those two guys -- both over 80 -- answer for six hours,
non-stop. They don't even take a (bathroom) break," said
Athukorala. "No matter what the question is, they had an
answer."
Despite the complaints, none of the grumbling shareholders
are considering selling their Microsoft stakes.
"I'm a loyal Microsoft shareholder," said Athukorala, "I
wouldn't be buying my first house if I didn't have Microsoft
shares."
Parker, who says he has owned Microsoft shares from "day
one" -- Microsoft went public in 1986 -- is not yet ready to
sell his shares, which are in a college fund for his
grandchildren.
"They keep sending me a dividend check," he said.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; editing by John Wallace)