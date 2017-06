A worker prepares the logo on the Microsoft stand at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has opened a new global delivery centre in Bangalore to support its clients in more than 65 countries.

Microsoft has a similar centre in Hyderabad, also in south India, since 2005, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)