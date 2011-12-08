US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Dec 8 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has opened a new global delivery centre in southern Indian city of Bangalore to support its clients in more than 65 countries.
Microsoft has a similar centre in Hyderabad, also in south India, since 2005, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)