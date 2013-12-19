By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Dec 19 The U.S. Department of Justice
and the Securities and Exchange Commission charged two Seattle
men on Thursday with 35 counts of illegally trading on private
Microsoft Corp information, which prosecutors said
netted the pair more than $390,000 in illicit profits over an
18-month period.
Brian Jorgenson, a senior portfolio manager at Microsoft,
passed information to a former colleague, online day trader Sean
Stokke, who executed the trades, according to prosecutors.
According to complaints filed by the department and the SEC,
the scheme began in April 2012 when Jorgenson, 32, found out
through his job in Microsoft's treasury department that the
software company was planning a multi-million dollar investment
in the digital business of bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc
.
He passed that information to Stokke, now 28, who bought
options betting that Barnes & Noble stock would rise. It jumped
about 50 percent when the investment was announced in late
April, reaping Stokke profit of more than $184,000, prosecutors
said.
Stokke, who had previously worked with Jorgenson at an asset
management company, then shared his profits with him via
envelopes stuffed with $10,000 in cash, according to the
charges, which resulted from probes by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the SEC.
The pair repeated a similar process twice more in the
following 18 months, prosecutors said, by buying options on
Microsoft stock or an exchange-traded fund prior to earnings
that Jorgenson knew would surprise Wall Street.
Together, the two men took in another $208,000 in profit
from the trades, according to the SEC complaint, which indicated
they planned to start their own hedge fund.
The Justice Department's insider trading charges are
criminal and could result in up to 20 years in prison and $5
million in fines for both men. The SEC's charges are civil and
call for financial penalties and the return of illegally gained
profit.
"Abusing access to Microsoft's confidential information and
generating unlawful trading profits is not a wise or legal
business model for starting a hedge fund," said Daniel Hawke,
chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Market Abuse Unit.
Microsoft said it had already fired Jorgenson.
"Our company has zero tolerance for insider trading. We
helped the government with its investigation and terminated the
employee," a Microsoft representative said in an emailed
statement. Barnes & Noble had no comment.