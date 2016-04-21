By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Microsoft Corp
and Intel Corp's financial results this week brought into sharp
relief the onetime PC partners' attempts to gear up for cloud
computing, where Microsoft is soaring and Intel has not quite
taken off.
Chipmaker Intel has seen its share price drop 2
percent over the last year, as software maker Microsoft's stock
has risen 30 percent. Microsoft's market capitalization of
around $439.68 billion is almost three times Intel's at $150.96
billion, compared to about double five years ago.
"Wintel" computers running Windows on Intel chips dominated
the personal-computing era, which is slowly ending as more
people turn to mobile phones for computing needs and
corporations deemphasize desktops. Both Intel and Microsoft, run
by relatively new CEOs Brian Krzanich and Satya Nadella, are
betting their businesses on the cloud.
Microsoft's cloud business, a combination of services and
software catering to corporations moving computing functions to
remote data centers run by outside providers, is growing
strongly, although analysts want more clarity. A category it
calls "intelligent cloud," which includes traditional server
software, grew 3 percent over the last year to $9.46
billion.
At Intel, in a quarter where the company announced plans to
cut 12,000 jobs as it shifts away from the PC, data-center
business revenue rose 9 percent to $4 billion. That segment
includes the chips powering cloud data centers, where the
company says it is doing well.
"There's this perception that Microsoft is more on the cusp
and benefiting from this (cloud) trend," said Dan Morgan, a fund
manager at Synovus Trust Co who holds both companies in his
portfolio. "Intel is still more drowned out," meaning not as
high-profile.
Microsoft's best-known play in the cloud is Azure, a set of
services for computing and storage as well as tools for software
developers.
Azure is gaining ground on Amazon's AWS unit, the industry
heavyweight in cloud computing services. Azure commands about 10
percent of the $23 billion market, estimates Synergy Research,
compared with AWS's 31 percent.
Intel has done well in its category, dominating the market
for processor chips that are the brains of data center
computers, but the business faces major pressures.
Much of the difference in the companies' fortunes boils down
to Microsoft's fundamental business as a software company versus
Intel's as a hardware company, argues Nick Sturiale, a venture
capitalist at Ignition Partners.
Clients are spending an ever-larger part of their technology
budget on software, according to research firm Gartner. And
Intel's customer base for data-center chips is consolidating
into a few big companies, including Facebook, Google, Amazon and
Microsoft itself, from a much wider group.
"The cloud vendors are brutal price negotiators and have
more power over Intel," said Sturiale. Average prices of data
center chips fell 3 percent in the last quarter, although Intel
said that reflected the fact that cheaper chips were gaining
ground the fastest.
Intel could suffer as big data-center builders like
Facebook increasingly design their own data-center hardware. So
far, Intel has held its own, but one day its customers could
extend their cost-cutting to chips.
In a call this week with analysts, Krzanich said Intel's
"top to bottom" understanding of the cloud-based data center and
keen eye on competitors would help it stay ahead.
"Always paranoid about the competition, always driving," he
said. "And you know that we live or die by the performance of
our product."
Intel makes other promising products, including chips for
Internet-connected devices known as the Internet of Things. If a
blockbuster consumer or business product in that market comes
along, those chips could take off.
And Microsoft may be overemphasizing how far it has come.
Much of its "intelligent cloud" business comprises software for
traditional on-premises servers and other businesses with little
to do with the cloud. A spokeswoman said the segment's name "is
to align to the ambition" of building the cloud.
Microsoft also is good at playing up its cloud business. In
its January earnings call with investors, the term "cloud" came
up 59 times. In Intel's call this week, it came up 11 times.
