(Adds background to patent dispute, ITC case)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 20 InterDigital Inc has
violated U.S. antitrust law by failing to keep its promise to
fairly license its technology considered essential to mobile
phone communications, Microsoft Corp said in a lawsuit
on Thursday.
The complaint against InterDigital, filed in federal court
in Wilmington, Delaware, deepens a long-standing fight over
patent licensing between the two companies.
It comes as the U.S. International Trade Commission is set
to rule this month on whether Microsoft smartphones should be
banned from being imported into the United States for infringing
two of InterDigital's patents.
Wilmington is the home base of InterDigital, which makes
money through the licensing of patents.
The lawsuit concerns patents considered to be critical to
technologies that may be widely adopted in an industry. Owners
of these kinds of patents typically commit to offering them to
competitors at a reasonable rate and on fair terms.
Microsoft alleged InterDigital's "abusive licensing
practices" over its patents that are essential for companies to
make cellular devices violate federal anti-monopoly laws.
InterDigital "falsely promised" to license these patents on
reasonable terms so they would be accepted as industry standards
but then charged exorbitant rates, Microsoft said in the
complaint.
A spokesman for the Redmond, Washington-based software giant
said this "violates its commitments and hurts consumers and
competition."
A representative for InterDigital had no comment.
According to the complaint, InterDigital is also using the
prospect of an import ban to coerce Microsoft into paying the
price InterDigital wants for access to its technology.
In April, an ITC judge said Microsoft infringed two of
InterDigital's patents related to moderating a mobile phone's
power to reduce signal interference, and recommended that
Microsoft's devices be blocked from import.
The full commission is scheduled to make a final ruling on
the matter later this month. Companies often sue at the ITC to
win an import ban and in federal court to win damages.
The ITC judge also said there was evidence Microsoft had
engaged in "reverse patent holdup," a situation where a company
uses technology covered by a patent but refuses to pay for a
license. The judge said Microsoft has refused to negotiate with
InterDigital in a meaningful way.
In the new lawsuit, Microsoft said that because of
InterDigital's "monopolistic conduct," the court should triple
any damages it awards, and order InterDigital to stop enforcing
its patents.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by James Dalgleish)