By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 28 Microsoft Corp avoided
a potentially costly setback to its mobile phone business on
Friday as the U.S. International Trade Commission declined to
block the import of its devices in a longstanding patent
dispute.
The decision rejected a ruling in April by a U.S. trade
judge who found that Microsoft had infringed two InterDigital
Inc wireless patents, and recommended an import ban.
The commission's action is good news for Microsoft, which
has been struggling to compete with Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd devices. The Redmond,
Washington-based company has captured just 3 percent of the
smartphone market in the United States and globally, according
to recent estimates.
Microsoft last month posted a record quarterly loss as it
took a $7.5 billion charge on its handset business, which it
bought from Nokia last year.
InterDigital's Chief Executive Officer William Merritt said
in a statement that the decision was disappointing but would
have limited impact "given the decline of the Nokia mobile
device business under Microsoft's control and its limited market
position."
A Microsoft spokesperson said the company was "grateful the
Commission stopped InterDigital from trying to block our
products."
InterDigital stock was down 3 percent after hours on Friday.
The two companies are at odds over how much InterDigital
should be able to charge to license its patents, which are
considered essential to cellphone technology.
Wilmington, Delaware-based InterDigital first accused Nokia
in 2007 of infringing its technology for optimizing a
cellphone's power to connect to a network.
In April, the U.S. trade judge ruled that Microsoft used
InterDigital's patents, considered standard in the industry, but
refused to pay for a license to them. An import ban would have
affected any Microsoft phone using 3G cellular technology,
including its Lumia smartphones.
After reviewing that ruling, the commission said on Friday
that Microsoft did not violate the patents, but it did not
address the issue of fair licensing for essential patents.
Earlier this month, Microsoft sued InterDigital in Delaware
federal court, claiming InterDigital violated U.S. antitrust law
by breaking promises to offer licenses on reasonable terms.
Companies frequently sue both at the ITC, which has the
authority to block the import of products that infringe a U.S.
patent, and in district court to win monetary damages.
The case at the ITC is No. 337-613.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Matthew Lewis)