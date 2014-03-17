March 17 Microsoft Corp Chief Executive
Satya Nadella may unveil an iPad version of the company's Office
software suite on March 27, a source told Reuters, potentially
using his first major press outing to launch the company's most
profitable product for Apple Inc's popular tablet.
Nadella, who replaced longtime CEO Steve Ballmer earlier
this year, will address the media and industry executives in San
Francisco on March 27.
Investors for years have urged Microsoft to adapt Office for
mobile devices from Apple and Google Inc, rather than
shackling it to Windows as PC sales decline. But the Redmond
software giant has been reluctant to undermine its other
lucrative franchise, its PC operating software.
Microsoft gives up some $2.5 billion a year in revenue by
keeping Office off the iPad, which has now sold almost 200
million units, analysts estimate.
Tech blog Re/code first reported news of Nadella's event.
Microsoft declined to comment on the specifics of the CEO's
appearance.