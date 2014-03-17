By Bill Rigby
March 17 Microsoft Corp Chief Executive
Satya Nadella may unveil an iPad version of the company's Office
software suite on March 27, a source familiar with the event
told Reuters, and use his first big press appearance to launch
the company's most profitable product in a version compatible
with Apple Inc's popular tablet.
Nadella, who replaced longtime CEO Steve Ballmer earlier
this year, will address the media and industry executives in San
Francisco on March 27.
Investors for years have urged Microsoft to adapt Office for
mobile devices from Apple and Google Inc, rather than
shackling it to Windows as PC sales decline. But the Redmond,
Washington-based software giant has been reluctant to undermine
its other lucrative franchise, its PC operating software.
Microsoft gives up some $2.5 billion a year in revenue by
keeping Office off the iPad, which has now sold almost 200
million units, analysts estimate.
Tech blog Re/code first reported news of Nadella's event.
Microsoft said in an invitation to reporters that Nadella will
discuss "news related to the intersection of cloud and mobile"
but declined to comment on the specifics of the CEO's
appearance.
Microsoft has had iPad and iPhone versions of Office primed
for several months now, sources told Reuters, but the company
has dallied on their release due to internal divisions, among
other things.
Although Nadella is expected to discuss his thinking in
depth next week, the company has already signaled that it will
adopt a more liberal attitude toward putting its software on
different platforms.
Microsoft said earlier on Monday that it would make OneNote,
its note-taking software, available on Mac, a move interpreted
by observers as a shot against Evernote, the popular note-taking
application that has both Mac and Android compatibility.
Aside from Evernote, Microsoft also faces budding challenges
from startups that have released mobile-friendly alternatives to
Word, Excel and Powerpoint.