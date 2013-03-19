* Company says gov't review of allegations "appropriate"
* Neither Justice Dept nor SEC confirms inquiry under way
* Microsoft shares unmoved
SEATTLE, March 19 Microsoft Corp said
on Tuesday that allegations of potential bribery by employees in
China, Romania and Italy should be reviewed by U.S. agencies and
its own compliance unit, but declined to address the specifics
of any cases.
The software giant's comments came after the Wall Street
Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had launched
investigations over tips from a former Microsoft employee that
the company handed kickbacks to foreign government officials in
return for software contracts.
"The matters raised in the Wall Street Journal are
important, and it is appropriate that both Microsoft and the
government review them," wrote John Frank, the company's deputy
general counsel, in a blog post on the company's website.
"We take all allegations brought to our attention seriously
and we cooperate fully in any government inquiries," he added,
without confirming that the software company was aware of any
investigation.
The SEC declined immediate comment. A Justice Department
spokesman said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence
of an investigation.
Investigations of potential violations of the U.S. Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) are fairly common among U.S.
companies. Microsoft rival International Business Machines Corp
agreed in 2011 to pay $10 million to resolve SEC charges
over improper gifts to government officials in South Korea and
China, but is still waiting for a judge to sign off on the deal.
The DOJ and SEC brought 23 FCPA cases last year, down from
48 in 2011 and 74 in 2010, according to statistics compiled by
the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
The China allegations spring from information passed by a
former Microsoft employee to U.S. investigators last year,
according to the Journal report, which cited an unnamed source
it said was familiar with the matter. Microsoft hired outside
lawyers to conduct a 10-month internal investigation which found
no wrongdoing, the report said, citing unnamed people briefed on
the investigation.
The Journal said the investigations are in the early stages
and the government has not accused any party of wrongdoing.
Microsoft declined to talk about specifics of any inquiries,
but in his blog post Frank offered what he called "perspective".
"In a company of our size, allegations of this nature will
be made from time to time. It is also possible there will
sometimes be individual employees or business partners who
violate our policies and break the law. In a community of 98,000
people and 640,000 partners, it isn't possible to say there will
never be wrongdoing," wrote Frank.
"Our responsibility is to take steps to train our employees,
and to build systems to prevent and detect violations, and when
we receive allegations, to investigate them fully and take
appropriate action. We take that responsibility seriously."
Microsoft shares were down 1 cent at $28.12 on Nasdaq.