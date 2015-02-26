SEATTLE Feb 26 Two former Microsoft Corp
managers have sued the company, saying they were forced
out after they raised concerns about an employee's large claims
for expenses in South Korea that may have included sex services.
The lawsuit, filed by George Engstrom and John Stockwell in
state court in Seattle, says an unnamed Microsoft employee ran
up entertainment expenses of more than $22,000 from taking
potential business partners to South Korean "hostess bars",
which often provide sexual services to customers.
Microsoft dismissed the claims and said it would fight the
matter in court.
Engstrom and Stockwell say they alerted Microsoft to the
outsize expense claims and possible link to prostitution in 2011
and that the company began an investigation.
During that probe, Stockwell says Microsoft's human
resources department asked him to drop the issue and to raise
the employee's performance review. After Stockwell and the
company could not agree, the lawsuit says, Microsoft
unilaterally raised the unnamed employee's performance rating
and allowed him to transfer to another division.
The plaintiffs say they were soon moved off the project they
had been working on - related to Microsoft's Bing search engine
- and that their subsequent projects were scaled down or
shuttered.
Engstrom and Stockwell say they both received performance
ratings of '5,' the lowest on Microsoft's scale, in 2013 and
that the company fired them months later.
The two are suing for lost pay and benefits and damages for
emotional distress. A trial is set for March 7, 2016.
"We've carefully reviewed this case and found nothing to
substantiate the speculation in the complaint or the allegation
of retaliation, and we're confident a court will agree with us,"
said Microsoft in an emailed statement. "We always encourage
employees to raise concerns that they may have, and take such
reports seriously."
The case is 15-2-04785-0 in the Superior Court of the State
of Washington for King County.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)