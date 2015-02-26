(Adds details on nature of expense claims in lawsuit)
SEATTLE Feb 26 Two former Microsoft Corp
managers have sued the company, saying they were forced
out after they raised concerns about an employee's large claims
for expenses in South Korea that may have included sex services.
The lawsuit, filed by George Engstrom and John Stockwell in
state court in Seattle, says an unnamed Microsoft employee ran
up entertainment expenses of more than $22,000, including taking
potential business partners to South Korean "hostess bars,"
which often provide sexual services to customers.
Microsoft dismissed the claims and said it would fight the
matter in court.
Engstrom and Stockwell say they alerted Microsoft to the
outsize expense claims and possible link to prostitution in 2011
and that the company began an investigation. The lawsuit says
the unnamed employee admitted to Stockwell that he had taken
executives of other companies to hostess bars, but denied that
he was expensing any sex services.
During the internal probe, Stockwell says Microsoft's human
resources department asked him to drop the issue and raise the
employee's performance review. After Stockwell and the company
could not agree, the lawsuit says, Microsoft unilaterally raised
the employee's performance rating and allowed him to transfer to
another division.
The plaintiffs say they were soon moved off a project
related to Microsoft's Bing search engine, and their subsequent
projects were scaled down or shut down.
Engstrom and Stockwell say they both received performance
ratings of '5' - the lowest on Microsoft's scale - in 2013 and
the company fired them months later.
The two are suing for lost pay and benefits and damages for
emotional distress. A trial is set for March 7, 2016.
"We've carefully reviewed this case and found nothing to
substantiate the speculation in the complaint or the allegation
of retaliation, and we're confident a court will agree with us,"
Microsoft said in an emailed statement.
"We always encourage employees to raise concerns that they
may have, and take such reports seriously."
The case is 15-2-04785-0 in the Superior Court of the State
of Washington for King County.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andre
Grenon)