19 hours ago
Microsoft to cut "thousands" of jobs - source
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 19 hours ago

Microsoft to cut "thousands" of jobs - source

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Redmond, Washington-based company is in the process of reorganizing its sales and marketing teams as it doubles down on its fast-growing cloud business.

Reuters reported on Monday that the company would undergo a reorganization that would impact its sales and marketing teams. (Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez in San Francisco; Narottam Medhora and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

