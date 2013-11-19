By Bill Rigby
BELLEVUE, Wash. Nov 19 Chairman Bill Gates said
on Tuesday he was pleased with Microsoft Corp's
progress in finding a new chief executive but outlined the
difficulties in picking the next leader of the world's largest
software company as it seeks to reinvent itself as a mobile
computing power.
Gates is part of the four-man committee that gave itself a
year to find a successor to Chief Executive Officer Steve
Ballmer after he announced his plan to retire in August. Sources
close to the process have said the search is down to a handful
of candidates, but the company itself has been largely silent.
"We've been doing a lot of meetings with both internal and
external candidates and we're pleased with the progress," said
Gates at Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting in Bellevue,
Washington. "We're looking at a number of candidates and I'm not
going to give a timeline today."
Ballmer said in August he planned to retire within 12
months, and the CEO search committee - headed by lead
independent director and former IBM executive John
Thompson - tasked itself with finding a replacement by the end
of that period. Sources close to the company expect an
appointment no later than January.
Gates, who in previous years did not address the
shareholders' meeting with prepared remarks, went on to describe
the challenges of finding the right person to lead Microsoft.
"It's a complex role to fill - a lot of different skills,
experience and capabilities that we need," he said. "It's a
complex global business the new CEO will have to lead. The
person has to have a lot of comfort in leading a highly
technical organization and have an ability to work with our top
technical talent to seize the opportunities."
Gates paused briefly and choked up with emotion after he
thanked Ballmer for his work at the company, saying both he and
Ballmer have a commitment "to make sure the next CEO is the
right person, for the right time, for the company we both love."
Gates and Ballmer are the only two CEOs in Microsoft's 38-year
history.
Gates, who co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975,
then left the stage and sat in the front row of an audience of
around 400 people, alongside other members of the board. That
was a departure from previous years when he remained onstage and
occasionally answered questions.
Microsoft has not shed much light on its CEO search, but
sources close to the process have told Reuters the company has
narrowed its shortlist of candidates to just a handful,
including Ford Motor Co chief Alan Mulally and former
Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, as well as former Skype CEO
and internal candidate Tony Bates, now responsible for
Microsoft's business development.
Microsoft remains highly profitable and last month beat Wall
Street's quarterly profit and revenue forecasts.
But the company has come under criticism for missing some of
the largest technology shifts in the past few years from
Internet search to social networking, and Apple Inc and
Google Inc are now at the vanguard of a mobile
computing revolution that is eroding its core PC-based business.
Microsoft's shares closed down 0.5 percent at $36.74 on
Nasdaq.