Canada's Telus posts 16.7 pct rise in profit
May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.
MEXICO CITY Oct 2 Microsoft Corp has pledged to invest around $1 billion in Mexico between this year and 2018 to promote education and access to information technology in the country, the Mexican government said.
In a statement late on Thursday, the government said President Enrique Pena Nieto met Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella in Mexico City to discuss the plans.
The government did not provide detail on how the U.S. company's money would be invested in Mexico. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Tomas Sarmiento)
May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.
DUBAI, May 11 JPMorgan will increase the number of bankers it has in Saudi Arabia to around 80 by the end of the year to capitalise on the increase in equity market activity and mergers and acquisitions in the kingdom, a senior executive said.