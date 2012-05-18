* Microsoft had accused MM of infringing its technology
* Motorola Mobility weighs response, including an appeal
* Fight one of many in smartphone patent wars
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, May 18 Some Motorola Mobility
smartphones infringe on a Microsoft patent and
will be barred from importation to the United States, a U.S.
trade panel said on Friday.
The order by the U.S. International Trade Commission has
been sent to President Barack Obama, who has 60 days to consider
whether to overturn it for policy reasons.
The legal fight at the ITC is one of dozens globally between
various smartphone makers. Google's Android system has
become the top-selling smartphone operating system, ahead of
mobile systems by Apple, Microsoft, Research in Motion
and others.
On Wednesday, some of HTC's smartphone models were stopped
at the U.S. border because it lost a patent dispute with Apple
at the ITC in December. Shares in HTC tumbled more than 6
percent on news that shipments of the phones were being held up
by U.S. customs.
The ITC order did not say which models of Motorola Mobility
smartphone were affected but Microsoft has asked for the
following devices to be stopped at the U.S. border: the Atrix,
Backflip, Bravo, Charm, Cliq, Cliq 2, Cliq XT, Defy, Devour,
Droid 2, Droid 2 Global, Droid Pro, Droid X, Droid X2, Flipout,
Flipside, Spice and the Xoom tablet.
The patented technology at issue makes it possible for users
to generate meeting requests and schedule gatherings using their
mobile devices.
One option for Motorola Mobility will be to remove the
meeting-scheduling technology from its smartphones and tablets.
The company could also license it from Microsoft.
Motorola Mobility, which is in the process of being acquired
by Google, said the company would not feel any near-term impact.
"Although we are disappointed by the commission's
ruling that certain Motorola Mobility products violated one
patent, we look forward to reading the full opinion to
understand its reasoning," the company said in an emailed
statement. "We will explore all options including appeal."
Both sides can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit.
Microsoft said it was pleased with the decision. "We hope
that now Motorola will be willing to join the vast majority of
Android device makers selling phones in the US by taking a
license to our patents," a company spokeswoman said via email.
In a complaint filed in October 2010 with the ITC, Microsoft
accused Motorola Mobility of infringing nine patents for Windows
Mobile and Windows Phone.
Two patents were dropped during litigation. An ITC
administrative law judge in December found that Motorola
Mobility infringed on one Microsoft patent in making Android
cellphones but did not infringe on six others.
Google's Android software has recently become the most
popular cellphone operating system with 56 percent of the market
in the first quarter of 2012, according to data from Gartner
Inc.
Motorola, which makes Android phones, is one of the smaller
mobile phone makers with 8.4 million units sold globally in the
last quarter, according to Gartner.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent litigation since it
has the power to forbid the importation of products that
infringe on patents.
The case at the ITC is No. 337-744.