SEATTLE, April 11 Microsoft Corp said
on Wednesday it won a ruling in a Seattle court effectively
preventing phone company Motorola Mobility from
immediately obtaining an injunction in Germany that could stop
Microsoft from selling its Xbox and other software products
there, due to a patent disagreement.
Last week Microsoft announced plans to move its European
distribution center to the Netherlands from Germany ahead of a
German court decision expected on April 17, concerned that the
court might side with Motorola and grant an injunction barring
sales of its products in the country on the grounds that they
infringe on a video technology patent owned by Motorola.
A judge in U.S. District Court in Seattle granted Microsoft
a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order against
Motorola in Germany, the software company said.
That means Motorola will not be able to get an injunction
enforced barring sales of Microsoft products in Germany after
the hearing on April 17, but must wait until the issue is
settled to take any such action, if warranted.
"Motorola promised to make its patents available to
Microsoft and other companies on fair and reasonable terms,"
said Microsoft deputy general counsel David Howard in an
e-mailed statement. "Today's ruling means Motorola can't prevent
Microsoft from selling products until the court decides whether
Motorola has lived up to its promise."
Microsoft will have to post a multi-million dollar bond with
the U.S. court, details of which will be available in the
judge's full report to be made available on Thursday.
"As a result of today's hearing, Microsoft has committed to
take a license under MMI's (Motorola's) patents essential to
certain standards, in the event the court determines that
Microsoft is entitled to a RAND (reasonable and
non-discriminatory) -based license," said an emailed statement
from Motorola. "Our focus from the outset has been to receive
fair value for our intellectual property based on Microsoft's
use of MMI's patented technology."
Next week, a regional court in Mannheim, Germany, is
expected to decide whether Microsoft violated an agreement with
Motorola by using certain video-compression software in products
including Windows 7 and the Xbox 360 videogame console.
Microsoft says the patents are standard, essential parts of
its software and that Motorola, which is in the process of being
bought by Google Inc, is asking far too much in
royalties for their use.
European regulators are investigating whether Motorola
breached antitrust rules by allegedly over-charging Microsoft
and Apple Inc for use of its patents in their products.