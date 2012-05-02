MANNHEIM, Germany May 2 A German court ruled on
Wednesday that Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility's
patents in making its popular Xbox gaming consoles.
Judge Holger Kircher said Microsoft breached an agreement
with Motorola, which is in the process of being bought by Google
, by applying certain video-compression software in
products including Windows 7 and the Xbox 360 videogame console.
In the ruling, the judge ordered Microsoft to remove its
popular game console as well as its Windows 7 operating system
software from the German market.
The ruling followed a similar decision last week when a
judge for the U.S. International Trade Commission said
Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility's patents for technology
such as wireless connections for the Xbox to the Internet and
video compression to speed transmission.
Technology companies have invested billions of dollars in
buying up patent portfolios that they can use defensively or
offensively against rivals and spent still more money litigating
in the United States and Europe.
The ruling is expected to have little impact for its
Microsoft's European operations as it is already moving its
European software distribution centre to the Netherlands from
Germany in anticipation of adverse judgments in the patent
trial.
A spokeswoman for Microsoft said the outcome was
"disappointing" but added the group would decide at a later
stage on whether to appeal.