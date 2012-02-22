BRUSSELS Feb 22 Microsoft called on EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday to investigate Motorola Mobility, saying the U.S. phone maker was trying to block sales of its Windows PCs, its Xbox game consoles and other products.

"Earlier today, Microsoft filed a formal competition law complaint with the European Commission against Motorola Mobility," Microsoft's deputy general counsel Dave Heiner wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

"We have taken this step because Motorola is attempting to block sales of Windows PCs, our Xbox game console and other products," he said.

Last week, the European Commission and the U.S. Justice Department approved Google's $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility.