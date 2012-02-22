* Says Motorola Mobility blocking sales of Microsoft
products
* EU, US regulators cleared Google takeover of Motorola last
week
* Microsoft's second antitrust complaint in EU involving
Google
By Foo Yun Chee and Sinead Carew
BRUSSELS/NEW YORK, Feb 22 Microsoft Corp
has asked EU antitrust regulators to intervene in a
patent dispute with Google Inc and Motorola Mobility
Holdings Inc as it stepped up its battle against Google.
Microsoft complained that Motorola Mobility was charging
Microsoft too much for use of its patents in Microsoft products
a week after the European Commission -- the EU's executive arm
-- and the U.S. Justice Department approved Internet search
leader Google's $12.5 billion acquisition of mobile phone-maker
Motorola.
Google had pledged to license Motorola patents on fair and
reasonable terms if the deal were allowed to go ahead in the
week before EU approval for the deal, which is still being
reviewed by China's regulators.
But Microsoft argued that "Motorola has refused to make its
patents available at anything remotely close to a reasonable
price" in a blog posted by its deputy general counsel Dave
Heiner on Wednesday.
As a result Heiner said Microsoft had filed a formal
competition law complaint against Motorola Mobility and Google.
"We have taken this step because Motorola is attempting to
block sales of Windows PCs, our Xbox game console and other
products," he said in the blog.
Heiner had initially named just Motorola Mobility in the
blog post but in an update said the complaint also included
Google.
Heiner said Motorola had filed lawsuits in the United States
and in Europe demanding Microsoft take its products off the
market, or else remove their standards-based ability to play
video and connect wirelessly.
"Motorola is on a path to use standard essential patents to
kill video on the Web, and Google, as its new owner, does not
seem to be willing to change course," Heiner said.
Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition affairs at
the EU Commission, said the regulator has received the complaint
and will examine it.
Neither Motorola nor Google commented on the specific
allegations. Motorola Mobility spokeswoman Jennifer Erickson
said Motorola had not received a copy of the complaint but was
"committed to vigorously defending its intellectual property."
Google dismissed the complaint as "just another example of
their attempts to use the regulatory process to attack
competitors." It did not give other examples in an emailed
statement from a spokeswoman.
Apple Inc has also complained to the EU Commission
about Motorola Mobility's patent charges, Motorola Mobility said
in a regulatory filing last week.
EXCESSIVE CHARGES?
Microsoft said that Motorola asked it to pay a royalty of
$22.50 for a laptop computer worth $1,000 for its use of 50
Motorola patents that apply to a video technology standard.
This compares with a 2 cent royalty charged by a group of 29
companies that offer the use of more than 2,300 patents for
products following the same video standard, according to
Microsoft.
Motorola Mobility makes cellphones and television set-top
boxes and does not compete in the market for game consoles and
computer operating systems.
The Microsoft complaint follows a Cisco Systems Inc
appeal of the EU approval of Microsoft's own purchase of
Internet communications provider Skype.
EU regulators are also investigating whether Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd has infringed EU antitrust rules
in its patent disputes with Apple in courts across Europe.
This was Microsoft's second complaint with EU antitrust
regulators involving Google. Last March, it accused the company
of systematically thwarting rivals.
Microsoft was the target of antitrust action for two decades
in Europe and the United States. EU regulators imposed fines of
more than a billion euros on the company for breaching EU
antitrust rules.