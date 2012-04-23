* Judge says Microsoft infringes four patents
* Microsoft says it will ultimately prevail in case
* Full commission due to rule in August
WASHINGTON, April 23 Microsoft
infringed Motorola Mobility's patents in making its
popular Xbox gaming consoles, a judge for the U.S. International
Trade Commission ruled on Monday.
ITC Judge David Shaw said that Microsoft infringed four
patents and did not infringe on a fifth in the complaint.
The full commission will review the judge's decision and
issue a final ruling in August.
The patents in the complaint are for technology like
wireless connections for the Xbox to the Internet and video
compression to speed transmission.
Motorola Mobility asked for the infringing devices to be
barred from importation into the United States.
Motorola Mobility, which is being acquired by Google Inc
, had filed related lawsuits against Microsoft in
district courts in Wisconsin and Florida.
The trade commission complaint is related to the larger
smartphone patent war between Apple, Microsoft and the
mobile phone makers who use Google's Android software. Motorola
Mobility is among them.
Tech companies have spent billions of dollars to buy patent
portfolios that they can use defensively or offensively, and
still more money litigating in the United States and Europe.
Google's Android software, which the company lets handset
makers like Motorola Mobility use for free, has become the
world's No. 1 smartphone operating system, ahead of Apple Inc's
popular iPhone with its iOS software, according to
comScore data released in January.
Microsoft was third, with less than 5 percent market share.
Microsoft said it would press on with the case. "We remain
confident the commission will ultimately rule in Microsoft's
favor," it said in an emailed statement.
Motorola Mobility said it was pleased with the decision.
"Microsoft continues to infringe Motorola Mobility's patent
portfolio, and we remain confident in our position," the company
said in a statement. "We look forward to the full commission's
ruling in August."
The ITC, a U.S. trade panel that investigates patent
infringement involving imported goods, is a popular venue for
patent lawsuits because it can bar the importation of infringing
products and because its cases are ruled on quickly.
The case is at the International Trade Commission, No.
337-752.