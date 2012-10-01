SEATTLE Oct 1 Microsoft Corp is
launching its own news operation as part of its new-look MSN
website when Windows 8 launches later this month.
The world's largest software company is making a "big,
multi-million dollar investment" to create a "decent-sized media
operation," said Bob Visse, general manager, MSN Product
Management Group.
Microsoft sold its 50 percent stake in news website
MSNBC.com in July to longtime partner NBCUniversal, now
majority-owned by Comcast Corp.
MSNBC's newsroom at Microsoft's campus in Redmond,
Washington is being wound down, while MSN builds up a news team
at its nearby Bellevue offices.
MSN will chiefly aggregate news from sources such as
Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, the Associated
Press and NBC, but it will also produce its own content, Visse
said. He did not say how many journalists the news site would
employ.
Microsoft's flagship website, which gets about 480 million
visitors per month worldwide, is one of the biggest portals on
the Internet, alongside Yahoo and AOL, and
serves as the gateway to other Microsoft online services such as
Outlook mail and Skype online calling.
The site is being radically overhauled for Microsoft's
touch-optimized Windows 8 system and Internet Explorer 10, which
will be launched on Oct. 26. The new look is designed to appeal
to tablet and touch-screen PC users, who can manipulate large
icons across the screen and tap on items they want to read.
For the first time, the site will have a uniform look across
all its sections, from news and sports to money and job
listings.
Microsoft's foray into news reflects the company's growing
interest in creating its own content. Last month it hired a
former CBS Corp executive to run a new studio creating
original entertainment for the Xbox gaming console.