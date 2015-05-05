Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings, for failing to give its
LUXEMBOURG In a clash of corporate titans over naming rights in a fast-changing industry, Microsoft (MSFT.O) and its Skype phone service came out on the losing side of an EU court battle on Tuesday with Rupert Murdoch's television business Sky (SKYB.L).
Judges at the General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg upheld a complaint that the British broadcaster lodged a decade ago with the EU trademark authority in which it said the Skype name and logo risked being confused by consumers because they sounded and looked too similar to "Sky".
U.S. tech giant Microsoft, which owns the Skype service, may appeal. The court ruling upheld decisions by the trademark office in 2012 and 2013 which have prevented the Skype name being registered but have not blocked its use by the business.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; @macdonaldrtr; editing by John Stonestreet)
MONTERREY, Mexico Engineers from across Mexico streamed into a cramped hotel lobby in the industrial city of Monterrey for a chance of a job with the U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, which is looking south of the border for talent in short supply at home.