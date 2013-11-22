By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Nov 22 Microsoft is set to
secure unconditional EU regulatory approval for its proposed
5.4-billion-euro ($7.30 billion) takeover of Nokia's
mobile phone business, two people familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
The deal, announced in September and which includes a
10-year licensing agreement of Nokia's patent portfolio,
underscores Microsoft's push into the competitive consumer
devices market.
It faces fierce competition from market leader Samsung
Electronics and Apple.
"The (European) Commission is expected to clear the deal
without conditions," one of the people said.
The EU competition watchdog has set a Dec. 4 deadline for
its decision. Commission spokesman for competition policy,
Antoine Colombani, declined to comment. Microsoft also declined
to comment. Nokia did not immediately reply to an email for
comments.
Regulators in Russia, India, Turkey and Israel have already
given the green light to the deal. Nokia shareholders earlier
this week also gave a thumbs-up to the sale of what was once
Finland's biggest brand and worth 4 percent of the national GDP.