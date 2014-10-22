(Adds details on use of Nokia name)
SEATTLE Oct 22 Microsoft Corp looks
set to ditch the Nokia name from its Lumia range of smartphones
just months after buying the Finnish company's handset business.
According to a post on Nokia France's Facebook page on
Tuesday, the page will change its name to Microsoft Lumia "in
the coming days." (here)
Microsoft declined comment.
Under the terms of the $7.2 billion deal, which was struck
in September 2013 and completed in April, Microsoft acquired
Nokia's handset business, though not the name of the company
itself.
Finland's Nokia continues as a networks, mapping
and technology licensing company. It owns and manages the Nokia
brand and only licenses it to Microsoft.
Microsoft has said in the past it plans to license the Nokia
brand for its lower-end mobile phones for 10 years and to use
the name on its smartphones only for a "limited" time, without
saying how long that might be.
New Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has
begun to reduce the scale of its phone-making operations. Of the
18,000 job cuts he announced in July, about 12,500 came from the
unit acquired from Nokia.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Alan Crosby and Paul
Simao)