March 3 Google Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd have asked Chinese regulators to
ensure that Microsoft Corp's bid to acquire Nokia Oyj's
phone business did not lead to higher licensing fees
on patents that remain with the Finnish company, Bloomberg
reported on Monday.
The companies joined Chinese mobile phone makers Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp in voicing
concerns about Microsoft gaining more power in the smartphone
market, the report said, citing two government officials
familiar with the matter.
The companies have asked the regulators to set conditions on
the deal, the officials said. ()
China's Ministry of Commerce is conducting an anti-monopoly
review and is likely to approve the deal, the officials told
Bloomberg. European Union antitrust regulators approved the
acquisition without conditions in December.
Samsung and Google did not respond to Reuters requests for
comment. Nokia declined to comment.