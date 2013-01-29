* Rolls out online service for home users
* Subscription costs $100 per year
* No sign of Office for iPad
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Jan 29 Microsoft Corp launched
new Office software for home users on Tuesday, featuring
constantly updated, online access to documents from all kinds of
devices as the world's largest software company attempts to
tailor its most profitable product to a mobile generation.
The new Office suite of applications - including desktop
staples Outlook email, Excel, Word and PowerPoint - is aimed at
home users rather than businesses, and is designed to extend
Microsoft's domination of the workplace to the home office and
beat back growing competition from Google Inc's free
online apps.
"The notion of an always up-to-date streaming version of
Office comes directly from how people are using devices today,"
said Kurt DelBene, head of Microsoft's Office unit, in a phone
interview. "You really want all your content to roam with you.
We see that as an opportunity to deliver what customers are
asking for."
The version of the new software launched on Tuesday, called
Office 365 Home Premium, is the first major overhaul of Office
since 2010. Big companies, which generally buy Microsoft's
software under multi-year contracts, already got the latest
features of the new Office in December.
Tuesday was the first look for individual customers, and
initial reactions were positive at Microsoft's flagship Seattle
store.
"It looks badass. And that whole touch-screen thing now,"
said Kouichi Armga, 25, who works at Trader Joe's grocery store
and studies at the University of Washington in Tacoma, after
seeing the new Office run on touch-screen hardware.
"It was actually very impressive," said Jeremy Payne, 26,
from Olympia, Washington, who works in retail and is studying
public relations at the local Evergreen State College. "The
biggest thing was the new PowerPoint. I was really excited to
see the new PowerPoint."
Payne, an avowed Apple Inc enthusiast, said the new
Office was "really rad," but it might be hard to drag Mac users
away from their Apple-centered world.
"They have their work cut out for them pulling people from
Apple," he said. "The Apple system is so integrated to my way of
thought."
DOWNLOAD UPDATES
After downloading the basic programs online, users can
access the latest versions of all Office applications from up to
five devices on a subscription basis for $100 a year.
The software will be updated online, marking a change from
the past where users had to wait years for upgrades to installed
software.
It is the latest step in what Chief Executive Steve Ballmer
called Microsoft's "transformation to a devices and services
business," making the company more like Apple.
The new Office largely adopts the look of last year's
Windows 8, with a cleaner, more modern-looking design and
includes touch-screen capability.
The "ribbons" showing commands in Word and Excel are mostly
unchanged. For the first time the package includes online
calling and video service Skype, which Microsoft bought in 2011.
Users' work can be stored on their devices but also in
remote data centers - known as the cloud - and the latest
version of a document can accessed from any licensed device with
a browser.
GOOGLE KILLER?
Two and a half years in the making, the new Office is
designed to extend Microsoft's domination of the business market
and counter the growing popularity of Google Apps, a collection
of online-only, Office-style applications Google provides free
for home users and sells to businesses for $50 per user per
year.
Microsoft is hoping its move into online services, alongside
its new Surface tablets, will push it into the forefront of
mobile computing, which has been led by Google's Android
software and Apple's combination of slick hardware and apps.
"Microsoft Office remains the gold standard for productivity
applications," said Avi Greengart, research director at Current
Analysis. "It is bringing Office fully into today's connected,
cloud-based environment. But it still has more work to do to
make it fully finger-friendly for use on its own Windows
tablets."
The new Office will run natively on Microsoft's own Surface
tablets - both the 'RT' and Pro versions running on ARM Holdings
and Intel Corp chips respectively - but it will
not run natively on Apple's iPad, disappointing some iPad users
who are also Office fans.
"We have not said that we will do rich client software on
the iPad at this point," said DelBene, although he did not rule
out producing such software in the future. "We've been very
logical in our approach. I'm pleased with the software we have
delivered for the iPad to date," he said.
Microsoft's SkyDrive online storage system and its OneNote
note-taking software are available as iPad apps, and iPad users
can use limited Web versions of some Office applications.
The iPad issue has been a long-time quandary for Microsoft,
which might gain more mobile users by making Office available on
the iPad but would have to give Apple a cut of its
subscriptions. Availability of Office on iPads would also take
away a major incentive to buying its own competing Surface
tablet.
Microsoft estimates that 1 billion people worldwide use some
part of Office and the unit that produces Office is Microsoft's
most profitable, edging out the flagship Windows division for
the last few years. It now accounts for more than half of
Microsoft's overall profit.
Sales dipped last quarter as consumers held off in
anticipation of the new Office, but analysts expects sales to
ramp up this quarter.
"In the immediate next year or two, this version of Office
should help many of the core small and midsize enterprise
customers stay with Office," said Al Hilwa at tech research firm
IDC. "The value proposition for the consumer space has always
stemmed from synergies with the enterprise. I don't think this
is going to change."