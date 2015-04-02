SEATTLE, April 2 Microsoft Corp said on
Thursday it is bringing one of its most popular apps, which lets
people take photos of a document and turn it into a editable
file, to Apple Inc's iPhone and Google Inc's
Android.
The app, called Office Lens, is already available on phones
running Windows, but has had little exposure given Windows'
minute share of the smartphone market.
Bringing the app to iOS and Android is the latest sign of
Microsoft's new strategy of putting its best software on as many
devices as possible, regardless of whether they are running
Windows.
Office Lens essentially turns a phone into a scanner, using
the camera to take a photo of a menu, receipt or business card,
for example, and instantly cropping the image and storing it in
Microsoft's OneNote note-taking app, or OneDrive cloud storage
app.
The app, which is free to download on both iOS and Android
phones as of Thursday, can save an image as a Word file,
PowerPoint presentation or PDF file, and uses optical character
recognition to make the text searchable and ready for editing.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Richard Chang)