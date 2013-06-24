By Noel Randewich and Bill Rigby
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE, June 24 Microsoft Corp
and Oracle Corp on Monday announced a tie-up
to give the once-fierce rivals a leg up against newer Web-based
"cloud" computing companies chipping away at their traditional
businesses.
The two industry leaders have competed for decades to sell
technology to the world's largest companies. But they face
growing pressure from more nimble rivals selling often-cheaper
services based in remote data centers and they are rushing to
adapt.
Under the agreement, customers will be able to run Oracle
software on Microsoft's Server Hyper-V and on Windows Azure
platforms, the companies said.
Microsoft will offer Oracle's Java, Oracle Database and
Oracle WebLogic Server to Windows Azure customers, while Oracle
will also make Oracle Linux available to Windows Azure
customers, the companies said in a news release.
No. 3 software maker Oracle last week missed expectations
for software sales for the fourth quarter, sending its shares
plunging. Investors worried that the company may have trouble
competing with software providers like Salesforce.com and
Workday, as well as Amazon.com, which has also become a major
player in cloud computing infrastructure.
Top software maker Microsoft's large-scale cloud computing
initiative, called Azure, has failed to catch up with Amazon's
cloud offering, called AWS (Amazon Web Services), which blazed
the trail in elastic online computing services in the cloud.