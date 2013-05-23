METALS-Copper sheds early gains on profit-taking
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
WASHINGTON May 23 Microsoft Corp did not violate a patent owned by Google subsidiary Motorola Mobility when it made its popular Xbox, the International Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The fight over the Xbox is related to the larger smartphone patent war between Apple, Microsoft and the mobile phone makers who use Google's Android software, including its subsidiary Motorola Mobility.
The case is at the International Trade Commission, No. 337-752.
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
MADRID, May 31 A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex following a report that American Towers may be interested.