WASHINGTON May 23 Microsoft Corp won a
round in a complex patent war on Thursday when the International
Trade Commission said the company's popular Xbox entertainment
system did not violate a patent owned by Google
subsidiary Motorola Mobility.
If the ITC had found that Microsoft infringed, it could have
barred the Xbox from being imported into the United States.
The fight over the Xbox is related to a larger smartphone
patent war between Apple, Microsoft and the mobile
phone makers who use Google's Android software, including
Motorola Mobility.
Motorola Mobility originally accused Microsoft of infringing
upon five patents when it filed its complaint in 2010. Four were
dropped in ensuing months, leaving just one - a patent which
allows devices to communicate wirelessly over short distances.
"This is a win for Xbox customers and confirms our view
that Google had no grounds to block our products," David Howard,
a Microsoft deputy general counsel, said in a statement.
Motorola was "disappointed with this decision" and is
evaluating its options, a company spokesman said in a statement.
Technology companies have spent billions of dollars to buy
patent portfolios, and still more money litigating patent cases
around the world.
The Xbox case has seen many twists and turns since it was
filed in late 2010.
In April 2012, ITC Judge David Shaw said in a preliminary
decision that Microsoft infringed four patents and did not
infringe on a fifth. But instead of deciding the case, as is
usual, in June 2012, the trade panel sent the case back to the
judge for reconsideration.
In January, following an antitrust settlement with federal
regulators, Google asked a trade panel to drop two patents from
the complaint because they were essential to a standard. These
types of patents ensure interoperability and get special
treatment.
Google had promised the Federal Trade Commission that it
would no longer request sales bans based on the infringement of
standard essential patents.
By that time, just one patent remained. In March, an ITC
judge said that Microsoft did not infringe that technology and
recommended that the case be terminated. The full
ITC followed that recommendation on Thursday.
The case is at the International Trade Commission, No.
337-752.